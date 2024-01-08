News & Insights

Markets
GH

Guardant Health, Hikma To Offer Cancer Screening & Genomic Profiling Tests In Middle East & Africa

January 08, 2024 — 02:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Guardant Health Inc. (GH) and Hikma Pharmaceuticals have entered into an agreement to collaborate on the promotion of Guardant Health's range of liquid and tissue biopsy tests. The focus will be on cancer screening, recurrence monitoring, and tumor mutation profiling, covering all solid cancers in countries throughout the Middle East and North Africa.

The tests offered include Shield for cancer screening and early detection, Guardant Reveal for minimal residual disease detection and recurrence monitoring, and Guardant360 and Guardant360 Tissue Next for comprehensive genomic profiling across all solid cancers.

The number of cancer cases in the Middle East and North Africa is projected to double by the year 2040.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.