Guardant Health, Hikma To Offer Cancer Screening & Genomic Profiling Tests In Middle East & Africa

(RTTNews) - Guardant Health Inc. (GH) and Hikma Pharmaceuticals have entered into an agreement to collaborate on the promotion of Guardant Health's range of liquid and tissue biopsy tests. The focus will be on cancer screening, recurrence monitoring, and tumor mutation profiling, covering all solid cancers in countries throughout the Middle East and North Africa.

The tests offered include Shield for cancer screening and early detection, Guardant Reveal for minimal residual disease detection and recurrence monitoring, and Guardant360 and Guardant360 Tissue Next for comprehensive genomic profiling across all solid cancers.

The number of cancer cases in the Middle East and North Africa is projected to double by the year 2040.

