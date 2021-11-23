Guardant Health (GH) Shares Cross Below Book Value

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $95.00, changing hands as low as $92.56 per share. Guardant Health Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GH shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:

Looking at the chart above, GH's low point in its 52 week range is $92.56 per share, with $181.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.17.

