Guardant Health (GH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Guardant Health (GH) closed at $70.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.45% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of oncology testing services had gained 18.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GH as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GH to post earnings of -$0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 79.9%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $45.73 million, up 110.82% from the year-ago period.

GH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.27 per share and revenue of $185.70 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +54.64% and +104.88%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GH should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GH currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

