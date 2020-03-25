Guardant Health (GH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Guardant Health (GH) closed at $65.84, marking a +0.72% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of oncology testing services had lost 13.75% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 19.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 24.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GH as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect GH to post earnings of -$0.38 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $58.61 million, up 59.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.64 per share and revenue of $281.28 million. These totals would mark changes of -95.24% and +31.21%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 44.37% lower. GH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

