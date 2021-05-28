Guardant Health Files Lawsuit Against Natera For Misleading Oncologists

(RTTNews) - Guardant Health Inc. (GH) said that it filed a lawsuit against Natera Inc. for false advertising, unfair competition, and unlawful trade practices, relating to misleading statements Natera has made about its own products and the performance of Guardant Health's new oncology test, Guardant Reveal.

The complaint alleged that Natera is misleading healthcare providers about the performance of the Guardant Reveal test by suggesting the test is inaccurate and/or insensitive, and inferior to Signatera. As a direct result, colorectal cancer patients are missing opportunities for minimal residual disease detection and recurrence monitoring, and the attendant benefits of guided treatment decisions.

Guardant Health asked the federal court in San Francisco, California for an injunction preventing Natera from continuing to make these false or misleading statements and requiring Natera to take corrective actions.

