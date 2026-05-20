BioTech
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Guardant Health: FDA Approves Guardant360 Liquid CDx

May 20, 2026 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Guardant Health (GH) announced that the FDA has approved Guardant360 Liquid CDx, advancing blood-based comprehensive genomic testing by integrating genomic and epigenomic insights. Guardant360 Liquid CDx is the largest FDA-approved liquid biopsy panel, assessing a 100X wider genomic footprint than the previously approved Guardant360 CDx to deliver comprehensive tumor profiling results.

Guardant360 Liquid CDx is powered by Guardant's Smart Platform. Guardant noted that its full product portfolio is now upgraded to its proprietary Smart Platform, an AI-enabled multiomic technology platform behind its next generation of cancer tests.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Guardant shares are up 3.88 percent to $102.00.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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