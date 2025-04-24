Guardant Health Enters Strategic Collaboration With Pfizer

(RTTNews) - Guardant Health (GH) announced a strategic collaboration with Pfizer, Inc. (PFE), to support the development and commercialization of Pfizer's oncology portfolio using the Guardant Infinity smart liquid biopsy platform. The collaboration will also provide Pfizer with access to Guardant's liquid biopsy tests in China for their global clinical trials that include China cohorts.

Guardant and Pfizer aim to utilize Guardant's portfolio of liquid biopsy tests in Pfizer's global clinical studies, and evaluate the clinical utility of: circulating tumor DNA level as a surrogate endpoint to monitor therapy response; and related blood-based epigenomic analyses.

