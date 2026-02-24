Guardant Health (BIT:1GH) Price Target Increased by 11.04% to 115.99

The average one-year price target for Guardant Health (BIT:1GH) has been revised to €115.99 / share. This is an increase of 11.04% from the prior estimate of €104.46 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €56.38 to a high of €166.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.69% from the latest reported closing price of €90.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 736 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guardant Health. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GH is 0.32%, an increase of 2.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 154,811K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,636K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,222K shares , representing an increase of 25.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GH by 11.96% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,316K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,930K shares , representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GH by 78.59% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 4,890K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,128K shares , representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GH by 32.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,779K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,710K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GH by 11.00% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,529K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,689K shares , representing a decrease of 32.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GH by 19.43% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.