Guardant Health : Guardant360 CDx Blood Test Gets Approval In Singapore For Advanced Solid Cancers

(RTTNews) - Guardant Health Inc. (GH) said that Singapore's Health Sciences Authority has granted regulatory approval of Guardant360 CDx, a liquid biopsy test for tumor mutation profiling, also known as comprehensive genomic profiling, in patients with advanced solid cancers.

The Guardant360 CDx test was also approved as a companion diagnostic to identify patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) alterations who may benefit from treatment with TAGRISSO (osimertinib).

Guardant360 CDx is the first blood test to be approved by Singapore's HSA for comprehensive genomic profiling for all solid tumors. Since being introduced as a laboratory developed test (LDT), the Guardant360 liquid biopsy has become widely accepted for blood-based CGP with more than 400 peer-reviewed publications.

The Guardant360 CDx test was the first blood test to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for comprehensive genomic profiling for all solid tumors, and it is now FDA approved as a companion diagnostic test for four targeted therapies in NSCLC and one in advanced breast cancer.

In March 2022, the test was also granted regulatory approval by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for tumor mutation profiling in patients with advanced solid cancers as well as a companion diagnostic to identify patients with microsatellite instability-high (MSI-High) solid tumors who may benefit from Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and patients with MSI-High advanced colorectal cancer who may benefit from Opdivo (nivolumab).

In addition, Guardant Health is currently involved in multiple studies with drug development companies to develop Guardant360 CDx as a companion diagnostic for new therapies.

