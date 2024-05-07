Guardant (GH) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Guardant Health GH is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 9, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed expectations by 69.89%.

Factors to Consider

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Guardant’s total revenues is pegged at around $151 million, while the same for earnings is pegged at a loss of 72 cents per share. Both metrics indicate improvements over the year-ago quarter’s levels.

Through its screening business, Guardant intends to provide critical insights into what drives oncology disease. The company derives its revenues from two sources — precision oncology testing and development services and other revenue.

The company generates the majority of its revenue from its precision oncology testing business, which consists of the sale of the company’s tests to its clinical and biopharmaceutical customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for precision oncology testing revenues is pegged at $139 million, likely driven by an increase in clinical and biopharmaceutical testing volume.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total tests performed (both clinical and biopharma customers) stands at around 55,493.

The development services revenue primarily represents services that Guardant provides to biopharmaceutical companies, large medical institutions and international laboratory partners. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for precision oncology testing revenues stands at around $12 million.

Last month, Guardant announced that an FDA panel is scheduled to review the premarket approval (PMA) application on May 23 for its Shield blood test for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening. This application is supported by data from the ECLIPSE study wherein the Shield test demonstrated 83% sensitivity in detecting individuals with CRC. If approved, the Shield test could become the first FDA-approved test for CRC screening to meet requirements for Medicare coverage. Per management, the Shield test offers a more convenient option over the current screening methods to detect CRC in the earlier stages, when it is most treatable.

Investors are also likely to seek an update from management on the company’s ongoing clinical studies evaluating different tests to screen cancer indications.

Earnings Surprise History

Guardant’s shares have lost 29.4% year to date compared withthe industry’s 5.8% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Guardant’s earnings performance has been mixed over the trailing four quarters. The company’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the mark on the other two occasions. On average, GH registered a negative earnings surprise of 1.29% in the last four quarters.

Guardant Health, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Guardant Health, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Guardant Health, Inc. Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Guardant this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not thecase here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Guardant has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate and Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at a loss of 72 cents.

Zacks Rank: Guardant currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

