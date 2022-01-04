Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.15

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GFED) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.15 per share on 21st of January. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.9%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Guaranty Federal Bancshares' stock price has increased by 34% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, Guaranty Federal Bancshares' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 0.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 34%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Is Still Building Its Track Record

NasdaqGM:GFED Historic Dividend January 4th 2022

It is great to see that Guaranty Federal Bancshares has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The first annual payment during the last 8 years was US$0.20 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see Guaranty Federal Bancshares has been growing its earnings per share at 10% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Guaranty Federal Bancshares (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

