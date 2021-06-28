Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.15

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.15 per share on the 16th of July. The dividend yield is 2.4% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Guaranty Federal Bancshares' stock price has increased by 30% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, prior to this announcement, Guaranty Federal Bancshares' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 4.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Is Still Building Its Track Record

Guaranty Federal Bancshares' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The first annual payment during the last 7 years was US$0.20 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings have grown at around 4.2% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. While growth may be thin on the ground, Guaranty Federal Bancshares could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

Our Thoughts On Guaranty Federal Bancshares' Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Guaranty Federal Bancshares has the ability to continue this into the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Guaranty Federal Bancshares (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing.

