Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 05, 2020

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GFED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GFED has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.25, the dividend yield is 4.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GFED was $14.25, representing a -47.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.93 and a 12.2% increase over the 52 week low of $12.70.

GFED is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GFED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.02. Zacks Investment Research reports GFED's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -42.65%, compared to an industry average of -17.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GFED Dividend History page.

