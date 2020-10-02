Dividends
GFED

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 05, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GFED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GFED has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.25, the dividend yield is 4.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GFED was $14.25, representing a -47.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.93 and a 12.2% increase over the 52 week low of $12.70.

GFED is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GFED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.02. Zacks Investment Research reports GFED's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -42.65%, compared to an industry average of -17.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GFED Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GFED

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular