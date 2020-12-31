Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 04, 2021

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GFED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that GFED has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GFED was $17.35, representing a -31.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.21 and a 36.61% increase over the 52 week low of $12.70.

GFED is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GFED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.89. Zacks Investment Research reports GFED's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.75%, compared to an industry average of -14.8%.

