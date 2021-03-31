Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 01, 2021

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GFED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that GFED has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.25, the dividend yield is 3.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GFED was $19.25, representing a -9.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.25 and a 51.54% increase over the 52 week low of $12.70.

GFED is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM). GFED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.58. Zacks Investment Research reports GFED's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -51.59%, compared to an industry average of 12.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GFED Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.