Guaranty Bancshares price target raised to $40 from $38 at Stephens

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) to $40 from $38 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following third quarter results. The loan balance continues to contract while the net interest margin continues to expand, according to the firm, which expects similar trends in the near term. Consequently, Stephens expects profitability levels to improve throughout 2025 and suspects the return on assets can approach 1% late in the year. The firm told investors that it expects credit trends to improve again in Q4.

