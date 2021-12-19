Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Guaranty Bancshares' shares before the 23rd of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.80 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Guaranty Bancshares has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of $36.5. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Guaranty Bancshares has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Guaranty Bancshares paid out just 23% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Guaranty Bancshares's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 26% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past five years, Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend at approximately 11% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Guaranty Bancshares? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Guaranty Bancshares more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Guaranty Bancshares is facing. We've identified 3 warning signs with Guaranty Bancshares (at least 1 which can't be ignored), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

