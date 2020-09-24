Dividends
GNTY

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 25, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GNTY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.25, the dividend yield is 3.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GNTY was $23.25, representing a -31.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.16 and a 16.13% increase over the 52 week low of $20.02.

GNTY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GNTY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.93. Zacks Investment Research reports GNTY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.11%, compared to an industry average of -13.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GNTY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GNTY

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular