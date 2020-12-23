Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2020

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GNTY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.61, the dividend yield is 2.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GNTY was $30.61, representing a -10.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.16 and a 52.9% increase over the 52 week low of $20.02.

GNTY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GNTY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.2. Zacks Investment Research reports GNTY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 50.67%, compared to an industry average of -13.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GNTY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.