Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2019

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GNTY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.56, the dividend yield is 2.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GNTY was $33.56, representing a -1.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.16 and a 38.28% increase over the 52 week low of $24.27.

GNTY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GNTY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.17. Zacks Investment Research reports GNTY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 20%, compared to an industry average of 11.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GNTY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

