Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2021

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 12, 2022. Shareholders who purchased GNTY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that GNTY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.58, the dividend yield is 2.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GNTY was $36.58, representing a -11.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.28 and a 34.35% increase over the 52 week low of $27.23.

GNTY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GNTY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.37. Zacks Investment Research reports GNTY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.01%, compared to an industry average of 28%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gnty Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

