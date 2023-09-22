Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. said on September 14, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 25, 2023 will receive the payment on October 11, 2023.

At the current share price of $27.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.53%, the lowest has been 1.90%, and the highest has been 4.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 9.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNTY is 0.02%, a decrease of 27.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.28% to 2,959K shares. The put/call ratio of GNTY is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.01% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is 29.92. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 7.01% from its latest reported closing price of 27.96.

The projected annual revenue for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is 142MM, an increase of 11.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arkadios Wealth Advisors holds 275K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTY by 9.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 245K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 216K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 13.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNTY by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 162K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTY by 6.25% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 129K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTY by 4.16% over the last quarter.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 31 banking locations across 24 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of December 31, 2020, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $2.7 billion, total loans of $1.9 billion and total deposits of $2.3 billion.

