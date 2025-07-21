Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Q2 Income Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $10.00 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $7.44 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.00 Mln. vs. $7.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.65 last year.

