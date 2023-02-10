Stocks
GNTY

Guaranty Bancshares Inc Employee Stock Ownership Plan Cuts Stake in Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

February 10, 2023 — 05:10 pm EST

Written by Fintel Staff for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that Guaranty Bancshares Inc Employee Stock Ownership Plan has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.09MM shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY). This represents 9.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.25MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.49% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Guaranty Bancshares is $40.12. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.49% from its latest reported closing price of $31.97.

The projected annual revenue for Guaranty Bancshares is $142MM, an increase of 9.88%. The projected annual EPS is $3.37, a decrease of 0.07%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guaranty Bancshares. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNTY is 0.04%, a decrease of 5.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 3,159K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

GNTY / Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Ownership

Arkadios Wealth Advisors holds 291K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTY by 12.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 245K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 175K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTY by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 151K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTY by 0.98% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 107K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 31 banking locations across 24 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of December 31, 2020, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $2.7 billion, total loans of $1.9 billion and total deposits of $2.3 billion.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GNTY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.