Guaranty Bancshares Inc Employee Stock Ownership Plan Cuts Stake in Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

Fintel reports that Guaranty Bancshares Inc Employee Stock Ownership Plan has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.09MM shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY). This represents 9.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.25MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.49% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Guaranty Bancshares is $40.12. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.49% from its latest reported closing price of $31.97.

The projected annual revenue for Guaranty Bancshares is $142MM, an increase of 9.88%. The projected annual EPS is $3.37, a decrease of 0.07%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guaranty Bancshares. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNTY is 0.04%, a decrease of 5.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 3,159K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Arkadios Wealth Advisors holds 291K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTY by 12.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 245K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 175K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTY by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 151K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTY by 0.98% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 107K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 31 banking locations across 24 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of December 31, 2020, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $2.7 billion, total loans of $1.9 billion and total deposits of $2.3 billion.

