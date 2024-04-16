Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Price Target Decreased by 6.67% to 33.32

The average one-year price target for Guaranty Bancshares (NYSE:GNTY) has been revised to 33.32 / share. This is an decrease of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 35.70 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 35.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.59% from the latest reported closing price of 27.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guaranty Bancshares. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNTY is 0.02%, a decrease of 1.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.17% to 3,139K shares. The put/call ratio of GNTY is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arkadios Wealth Advisors holds 266K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNTY by 2.80% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 248K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing an increase of 14.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNTY by 6.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 245K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 173K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNTY by 6.75% over the last quarter.

Beacon Pointe Advisors holds 164K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 93.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNTY by 1,627.03% over the last quarter.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 31 banking locations across 24 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of December 31, 2020, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $2.7 billion, total loans of $1.9 billion and total deposits of $2.3 billion.

