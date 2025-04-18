GUARANTY BANCSHARES Earnings Preview: Recent $GNTY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GUARANTY BANCSHARES ($GNTY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $31,718,603 and earnings of $0.72 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GNTY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GUARANTY BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity

GUARANTY BANCSHARES insiders have traded $GNTY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNTY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TYSON T ABSTON (Chairman and CEO) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $238,140

WILLIAM TRAVIS BROWN (SEVP - Chief Lending Officer) sold 211 shares for an estimated $8,663

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GUARANTY BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of GUARANTY BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

GUARANTY BANCSHARES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GNTY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for GUARANTY BANCSHARES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GNTY forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.