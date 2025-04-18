GUARANTY BANCSHARES Earnings Preview: Recent $GNTY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GUARANTY BANCSHARES ($GNTY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $31,718,603 and earnings of $0.72 per share.
GUARANTY BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity
GUARANTY BANCSHARES insiders have traded $GNTY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNTY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TYSON T ABSTON (Chairman and CEO) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $238,140
- WILLIAM TRAVIS BROWN (SEVP - Chief Lending Officer) sold 211 shares for an estimated $8,663
GUARANTY BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of GUARANTY BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 496,440 shares (+3360.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,176,824
- BEACON POINTE ADVISORS, LLC added 164,206 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,681,527
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 40,133 shares (+6.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,388,601
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 18,921 shares (+82.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $654,666
- EMPOWERED FUNDS, LLC removed 16,737 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $579,100
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 16,326 shares (-3.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $564,879
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 14,442 shares (+115.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $499,693
GUARANTY BANCSHARES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GNTY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024
