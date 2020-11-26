Guarantor lender Amigo flags going concern uncertainty as COVID-19 bites

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Amigo AMGO.L reported a 36.5% fall in first half revenues and flagged "material uncertainty" about its future operations, citing worries over the pandemic, complaint volumes and the outcome of an ongoing regulatory investigation.

The company, which saw revenues drop to 92.3 million pounds ($123.51 million) over the six months to end-September, also posted a pretax loss of 62.6 million pounds.

One of Britain's biggest subprime lenders, COVID-19 has pummeled the economic resilience of its core customer base, forcing the firm to offer approximately 56,000 loan payment holidays as at Sept. 30.

It has also paused all new lending except to key workers, a move that has slashed its net loan book by 33.6% to 485 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7473 pounds)

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Huw Jones)

