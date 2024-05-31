Guanze Medical’s Unanimous Shareholder Approval

Guanze Medical Information Industry (Holding) Co., Ltd. (HK:2427) has released an update.

Guanze Medical Information Industry (Holding) Co., Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, with unanimous approval from shareholders. Key decisions included the adoption of financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, and the re-election of board members and auditors. Additionally, the company received mandates to issue and purchase shares and to amend its governing documents.

