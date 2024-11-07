News & Insights

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Reveals Board Structure

November 07, 2024 — 08:08 am EST

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1551) has released an update.

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting the leadership within its five main committees. The board comprises executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, each contributing to various strategic areas, including audit, strategy, and consumer rights protection. This structure aims to steer the bank towards effective governance and strategic growth.

