Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Reshuffles Leadership

November 07, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1551) has released an update.

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank has announced significant changes in its board of directors, with regulatory approval for new directors and the election of Cai Jian and Deng Xiaoyun as chairman and vice chairlady, respectively. This reshuffle comes alongside the retirement of several previous directors and the resignation of proposed directors Xu Zhi and Qin Min’an. These changes mark a strategic shift as the bank looks to strengthen its leadership.

