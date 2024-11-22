Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Proposes Auditor Change

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1551) has released an update.

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank has announced a proposed change of auditors from PricewaterhouseCoopers to Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu for its financial statements ending December 31, 2024. This decision, driven by market insights and business needs, is pending approval at an extraordinary general meeting. The transition is intended to ensure the bank’s audit services are aligned with its strategic objectives.

