News & Insights

Stocks

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Proposes Auditor Change

November 22, 2024 — 05:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1551) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank has announced a proposed change of auditors from PricewaterhouseCoopers to Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu for its financial statements ending December 31, 2024. This decision, driven by market insights and business needs, is pending approval at an extraordinary general meeting. The transition is intended to ensure the bank’s audit services are aligned with its strategic objectives.

For further insights into HK:1551 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.