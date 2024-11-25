Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Announces Meeting Closure

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1551) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. is set to hold its first extraordinary general meeting of 2024 on December 13. The bank has announced the closure of its register of members to determine eligible H share holders who can attend and vote at the meeting. Shareholders must submit transfer instruments with share certificates by December 9 to participate.

For further insights into HK:1551 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.