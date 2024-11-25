News & Insights

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Announces Meeting Closure

November 25, 2024 — 09:18 am EST

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1551) has released an update.

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. is set to hold its first extraordinary general meeting of 2024 on December 13. The bank has announced the closure of its register of members to determine eligible H share holders who can attend and vote at the meeting. Shareholders must submit transfer instruments with share certificates by December 9 to participate.

