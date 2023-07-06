Guangzhou R&F Properties (HKEX:2777) Price Target Decreased by 7.25% to 1.47

The average one-year price target for Guangzhou R&F Properties (HKEX:2777) has been revised to 1.47 / share. This is an decrease of 7.25% from the prior estimate of 1.58 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.21 to a high of 2.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.21% from the latest reported closing price of 1.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guangzhou R&F Properties. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2777 is 0.09%, an increase of 4.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.09% to 137,067K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 37,315K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,416K shares, representing an increase of 10.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2777 by 10.09% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,948K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,545K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,094K shares, representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2777 by 22.03% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 15,104K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,626K shares, representing an increase of 16.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2777 by 12.46% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 7,805K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,837K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2777 by 24.25% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.