Guangzhou R&F Properties (HKEX:2777) Price Target Decreased by 10.65% to 1.31

The average one-year price target for Guangzhou R&F Properties (HKEX:2777) has been revised to 1.31 / share. This is an decrease of 10.65% from the prior estimate of 1.47 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.21 to a high of 1.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.34% from the latest reported closing price of 1.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guangzhou R&F Properties. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2777 is 0.07%, a decrease of 20.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 138,497K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 39,393K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,315K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2777 by 37.81% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,948K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,545K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,094K shares, representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2777 by 22.03% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 15,104K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 7,805K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,837K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2777 by 24.25% over the last quarter.

