Guangzhou lithium futures fall 2.9% on trading debut

BEIJING/HANOI, July 21 (Reuters) - China's lithium carbonate futures contracts on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange opened down 2.9% on their first day of trading on Friday.

The most-traded January 2024 contract, also the earliest maturity date, debuted at 238,900 yuan ($33,290) yuan per metric ton, compared to the base price of 246,000 yuan per metric ton set by the exchange.

Trading on the Guangzhou bourse came just days after the CME Group in the U.S. launched a lithium carbonate contract on July 17, with the exchanges tapping into hot interest in the metal needed for electric vehicle batteries.

China consumed more than 80% of the world's lithium carbonate last year, worth 243.6 billion yuan, according to CITIC Futures.

($1 = 7.1761 yuan)

