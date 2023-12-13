Guangzhou Futures Exchange lifts lithium trading limit to 13%

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China's Guangzhou Futures Exchange (GFEX) said on Wednesday it has adjusted the price trading limit of its lithium carbonate futures to 13% from 10% previously.

The margin requirement for the contract trading was adjusted to 14% from 12% previously, the exchange said.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

