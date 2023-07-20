News & Insights

Guangzhou exchange sets lithium carbonate futures contract base price at 246,000 yuan

July 20, 2023 — 03:53 am EDT

Written by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - Guangzhou futures exchange set the base price for lithium carbonate futures contract at 246,000 yuan ($34,229.90) per metric ton, according to a notice on Thursday.

The contract is scheduled to start trading on Friday.

($1 = 7.1867 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((ningwei.qin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.