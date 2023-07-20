Guangzhou exchange sets lithium carbonate futures contract base price at 246,000 yuan

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - Guangzhou futures exchange set the base price for lithium carbonate futures contract at 246,000 yuan ($34,229.90) per metric ton, according to a notice on Thursday.

The contract is scheduled to start trading on Friday.

($1 = 7.1867 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((ningwei.qin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.