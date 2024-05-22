Guangzhou Bank Announces Secretary Resignation

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1551) has released an update.

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. has announced the resignation of Ms. Zheng Ying from her role as joint company secretary due to work adjustment, effective from May 22, 2024. Ms. Zheng’s departure is amicable, with no disagreements reported with the Board, and nothing concerning her resignation requires shareholder or creditor attention. Dr. Ngai Wai Fung will continue to fulfill the company secretary duties as the remaining joint company secretary.

