News & Insights

Stocks

Guangzhou Bank Announces Secretary Resignation

May 22, 2024 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1551) has released an update.

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. has announced the resignation of Ms. Zheng Ying from her role as joint company secretary due to work adjustment, effective from May 22, 2024. Ms. Zheng’s departure is amicable, with no disagreements reported with the Board, and nothing concerning her resignation requires shareholder or creditor attention. Dr. Ngai Wai Fung will continue to fulfill the company secretary duties as the remaining joint company secretary.

For further insights into HK:1551 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.