Guangzhou Baiyunshan’s Strategic Asset Disposal

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company (HK:0874) has released an update.

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company has confirmed the disposal of GP Corp.’s accounts receivable to Industrial Securities Asset Management for approximately RMB524 million. This transaction, combined with previous similar sales, is classified as a disclosable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring announcement but not shareholder approval. The series of transactions highlights the company’s strategic asset management moves over the past year.

