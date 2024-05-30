News & Insights

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Declares Year-End Dividend

May 30, 2024 — 11:17 am EDT

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company (HK:0874) has released an update.

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 0.749 per share for the year ended December 31, 2023, with shareholders’ approval dated May 30, 2024. The dividend will be payable on July 18, 2024, with an ex-dividend date set for June 13, 2024. Additionally, a withholding tax will be applied at varying rates depending on the shareholder’s status, with specific details provided in the company’s announcement.

