Guangzhou Baiyunshan Adjusts Annual Caps for Transactions

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company (HK:0874) has released an update.

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company has revised its financial projections for ongoing transactions with its controlling shareholder, GPHL, due to higher than expected transaction amounts. The company has entered into a Supplemental Agreement to increase the annual caps on these transactions through 2025 to better align with its business needs. This update reflects compliance with Hong Kong Listing Rules, ensuring transparency without needing independent shareholder approval.

