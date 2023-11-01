Guangzhou Automobile (HKEX:2238) Price Target Decreased by 12.89% to 3.72

The average one-year price target for Guangzhou Automobile (HKEX:2238) has been revised to 3.72 / share. This is an decrease of 12.89% from the prior estimate of 4.27 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.67 to a high of 7.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.68% from the latest reported closing price of 3.66 / share.

Guangzhou Automobile Maintains 7.03% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.03%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guangzhou Automobile. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 13.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2238 is 0.09%, a decrease of 16.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.06% to 403,392K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51,139K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,043K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2238 by 6.15% over the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 50,978K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,604K shares, representing a decrease of 5.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2238 by 19.50% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,424K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,962K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2238 by 3.18% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 26,611K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,541K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2238 by 11.83% over the last quarter.

FHKFX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund holds 25,226K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,381K shares, representing a decrease of 24.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2238 by 39.51% over the last quarter.

