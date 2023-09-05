Guangzhou Automobile (HKEX:2238) Price Target Decreased by 10.84% to 4.48

The average one-year price target for Guangzhou Automobile (HKEX:2238) has been revised to 4.48 / share. This is an decrease of 10.84% from the prior estimate of 5.02 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.86 to a high of 7.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.34% from the latest reported closing price of 4.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guangzhou Automobile. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 12.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2238 is 0.09%, a decrease of 20.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.84% to 432,361K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 53,604K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,206K shares, representing an increase of 39.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2238 by 18.36% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51,043K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,713K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2238 by 9.24% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,962K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,922K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2238 by 13.05% over the last quarter.

FGOMX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 35,222K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,867K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2238 by 6.06% over the last quarter.

FHKFX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund holds 31,381K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,040K shares, representing an increase of 20.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2238 by 9.46% over the last quarter.

