Guangzhou Automobile Group Plans Major Equity Disposal

December 03, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co (HK:2238) has released an update.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. has announced a proposed connected transaction to sell an 18.82% equity interest in an associated company to its controlling shareholder, GAIG, for approximately RMB1,331 million. This potential disposal is significant as it may account for a substantial portion of the company’s net profit. Shareholders will be required to approve the transaction at an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 2024.

