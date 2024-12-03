Guangzhou Automobile Group Plans Major Equity Disposal

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co (HK:2238) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. has announced a proposed connected transaction to sell an 18.82% equity interest in an associated company to its controlling shareholder, GAIG, for approximately RMB1,331 million. This potential disposal is significant as it may account for a substantial portion of the company’s net profit. Shareholders will be required to approve the transaction at an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 2024.

For further insights into HK:2238 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.