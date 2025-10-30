Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. (GNZUF) Price Target Increased by 12.17% to 0.39

The average one-year price target for Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. (OTCPK:GNZUF) has been revised to $0.39 / share. This is an increase of 12.17% from the prior estimate of $0.35 dated October 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.23 to a high of $0.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.51% from the latest reported closing price of $0.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNZUF is 0.07%, an increase of 28.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.72% to 116,434K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,144K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,608K shares , representing a decrease of 10.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNZUF by 3.50% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,313K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,765K shares , representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNZUF by 6.35% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10,600K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,070K shares , representing an increase of 23.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNZUF by 34.30% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,060K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,610K shares , representing an increase of 7.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNZUF by 18.65% over the last quarter.

RWILX - Redwood AlphaFactor Tactical International Fund Class I holds 4,784K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,430K shares , representing a decrease of 13.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNZUF by 18.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.