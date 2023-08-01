Guangzhou Automobile Group - Class H (GNZUF) Price Target Decreased by 6.34% to 0.64

The average one-year price target for Guangzhou Automobile Group - Class H (OTC:GNZUF) has been revised to 0.64 / share. This is an decrease of 6.34% from the prior estimate of 0.69 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.42 to a high of 1.03 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.09% from the latest reported closing price of 0.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guangzhou Automobile Group - Class H. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 9.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNZUF is 0.05%, an increase of 5.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.18% to 11,777K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,403K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,791K shares, representing a decrease of 16.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNZUF by 25.81% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,701K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,189K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,228K shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNZUF by 13.15% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 1,128K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CHIQ - Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF holds 540K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNZUF by 8.23% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.