Guangzhou Automobile Group - Class H (GNZUF) Price Target Decreased by 6.34% to 0.64

The average one-year price target for Guangzhou Automobile Group - Class H (OTC:GNZUF) has been revised to 0.64 / share. This is an decrease of 6.34% from the prior estimate of 0.69 dated May 10, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.42 to a high of 1.03 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.09% from the latest reported closing price of 0.65 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guangzhou Automobile Group - Class H. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 9.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNZUF is 0.05%, an increase of 5.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.18% to 11,777K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,403K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,791K shares, representing a decrease of 16.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNZUF by 25.81% over the last quarter.
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,701K shares. No change in the last quarter.
EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,189K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,228K shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNZUF by 13.15% over the last quarter.
MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 1,128K shares. No change in the last quarter.
CHIQ - Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF holds 540K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNZUF by 8.23% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT
- LETTERHEAD OF PATTERSON BELKNAP WEBB & TYLER LLP March 6, 2017
- Rule 466 Certification
- Emmet, Marvin & Martin, LLP Counsellors at Law 120 Broadway New York, New York 10271 (212) 238-3000 (212) 653-1760 Fax: (212) 238-3100 Fax: (212) 653-1730
- THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT FOR ORDINARY 'H' SHARES OF GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. (INCORPORATED UNDER THE LAWS OF CHINA)
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.