Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Added To Trade List In U.S.

(RTTNews) - China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) said that the Bureau of Industry and Security in the Department of Commerce of the United States of America added the company's subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Co., Ltd., to the Unverified List, which is set forth as a supplement to the Export Administration Regulations.

China Yuchai noted that Guangxi Yuchai Machinery has been proactively addressing the matter. As at the date of this announcement, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery's business is operating normally with no major supply chain impact.

China Yuchai stated that that an entity's listing on the Unverified List does not mean that U.S. exporters cannot engage with the parties listed. Rather, the U.S. exporters will have to conduct additional due diligence to verify end use or end users of final products before exporting the goods.

