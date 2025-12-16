Guangxi Paper Mill Selects ANDRITZ For Cutting-Edge Lime Kiln Plant

(RTTNews) - Guangxi Botare Yuantrove Paper has awarded an order to the international technology group ANDRITZ to supply a state-of-the-art lime kiln plant for its new pulp mill in Yugui Industrial Park, Guigang City, China.

The technologically advanced lime kiln concept proposed by ANDRITZ meets all of Guangxi Botare Yuantrove Paper's operational requirements. The company is pleased to collaborate with ANDRITZ, a globally recognized technology partner, on the implementation of this project.

ANDRITZ's lime kiln technology is designed to achieve low energy consumption, low emissions, and excellent availability, thereby ensuring optimized operation costs. The new lime kiln plant will have a capacity of 380 tons per day of burnt lime.

The lime kiln plant also includes a LimeDry lime mud filter, engineered to achieve optimal dry solids with excellent washing efficiency for lime mud. This will minimize total reduced sulfur (TRS) emissions in the lime kiln flue gases and ensure efficient lime kiln operation with low heat consumption.

The value of the order will not be disclosed. It is included in ANDRITZ's order intake in the first quarter of 2025.

