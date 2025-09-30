Guangshen Railway Company (SHSE:601333) Price Target Increased by 24.19% to 3.93

The average one-year price target for Guangshen Railway Company (SHSE:601333) has been revised to CN¥3.93 / share. This is an increase of 24.19% from the prior estimate of CN¥3.16 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥3.74 to a high of CN¥4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.57% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥3.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guangshen Railway Company. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 601333 is 0.00%, an increase of 11.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.84% to 11,086K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,982K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,727K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,674K shares , representing an increase of 28.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 601333 by 25.81% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 691K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 615K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLCH - Franklin FTSE China ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 601333 by 0.71% over the last quarter.

