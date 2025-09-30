Guangshen Railway Company (SEHK:525) Price Target Increased by 26.11% to 2.90

The average one-year price target for Guangshen Railway Company (SEHK:525) has been revised to HK$2.90 / share. This is an increase of 26.11% from the prior estimate of HK$2.30 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$2.76 to a high of HK$3.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.92% from the latest reported closing price of HK$2.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guangshen Railway Company. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 525 is 0.04%, an increase of 2.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.33% to 155,811K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 44,261K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,989K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,407K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 525 by 9.13% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,583K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,795K shares , representing an increase of 10.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 525 by 12.19% over the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 11,000K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 10,938K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,422K shares , representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 525 by 5.00% over the last quarter.

